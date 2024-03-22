The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa State wrestler David Carr beats Missouri's Keegan O'Toole in NCAA semifinals to end rivalry on top
Live updates | Two Iowa men's wrestlers compete in semifinals of NCAA Championships
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | First-seeded Hawkeyes to open NCAA Tournament with Holy Cross
Recap | Iowa men's wrestlers Drake Ayala, Michael Caliendo advance to NCAA semifinals
Big 12 heavyweight champion Yonger Bastida loses in NCAA quarterfinals to Michigan's Lucas Davison
Advertisement

Iowa State wrestler David Carr beats Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole in NCAA semifinals to end rivalry on top

The Cyclone had split the previous four matches with the Tiger. Carr had lost back-to-back matches against the two-time reigning national champion heading into the semis.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 22, 2024
Iowa+State+165-pound+David+Carr+gestures+after+defeating+Missouri+165-pound+Keegan+O%60toole+during+the+fourth+session+of+the+NCAA+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+championships+at+T-Mobile+Center+in+Kansas+City%2C+Missouri%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+22%2C+2024.+Carr+won+by+decision%2C+8-6.+
Cody Blissett
Iowa State 165-pound David Carr gestures after defeating Missouri 165-pound Keegan O`toole during the fourth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Carr won by decision, 8-6.

KANSAS CITY, M0. — Iowa State 165-pounder David Carr returned to the NCAA finals in dramatic fashion, winning against two-time reigning national champion Keegan O’Toole from Missouri.

O’Toole and Carr have met four times in their collegiate careers. The series has been a dead heat up to this point, with each wrestler winning two matches. Carr took the first two meetings, beating O’Toole via decision and fall, but O’Toole won the next two matches against Carr, beating him 8-2 in last year’s 165-pound NCAA finals and this year’s Big 12 title match.

With Carr graduating after this year, this was the final collegiate matchup between the two elite 165-pounders.

“It was a great rivalry. I mean, some of the biggest moments are when I’ve wrestled with [O’Toole],” Carr said. “He’d beat me a few times; I’d beat him a few times. That match meant a lot. He’s a good competitor. He trains hard. Last year after NCAA’s, he told me that I had made him better, and after he beat me at Big 12’s, all I could think about was  getting better … he made me a better wrestler too.”

The match went back and forth, trading leads throughout. Late in the third period, Carr was down 6-5. With 23 seconds on the clock, Carr shot one final takedown in hopes of a late victory, which he found.

The crowd roared with cheers of “three” as the takedown was confirmed, even bringing the Hawkeye fans who made the trip to Kansas City to their feet in applause for the Cyclone despite the close team-point race.

Carr’s dad and brother were cheering him on from the sidelines, and as he secured that final takedown, the two were running and jumping up and down the side of the mats with pure joy.

As the final whistle blew, Carr ran over to his coaches and jumped and hugged them before raising his hand and walking off to celebrate with his family.

“I’ll never forget that,” Carr said. “It was an amazing moment to have them right there to experience that.”

Carr’s dad, a three-time national champion at Iowa State, told his son that losing to O’Toole during the Big 12 Championships was good for him because he knew the 165-pounder would make better adjustments off a loss.

Carr’s mom has also been instrumental in his collegiate success, supporting the All-American since high school. She, along with the rest of his Cyclone teammates, dyed their hair blond for a sense of team unity.

“I know it looks stupid. It looks goofy,” David Carr said of the tradition. “But it’s something we do as team bonding.”

But his mother’s support doesn’t stop there. She also challenges herself to make weight with Carr, a tradition she started with him in high school. He said the first time she did this, she was stressed as the weigh-in day quickly approached, but he kept her calm throughout the process.

“I’m kind of coaching her up while I’m cutting weight,” David Carr said. “Then she made weight the same time I did on the first day of nationals, and it was a special moment. Just another moment to share with her. I love her so much.”

David Carr knows the job is not done, and he has a tough matchup in the finals against Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink, but he’s going to soak in and enjoy every second he has left in his collegiate career.

“I’ve never wrestled with him before, but I watched him wrestle most of the year, and he wrestles hard,” David Carr said on the finals matchup. “I’m not really worried about whether it’s a win or loss or whatever. I just want to go out there and wrestle hard, score points, and have fun.”
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa head coach Tom Brands and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar applaud Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo during the third session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Live updates | Two Iowa men's wrestlers compete in semifinals of NCAA Championships
Iowa warms up during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, March 22, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Crusaders face off Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | First-seeded Hawkeyes to open NCAA Tournament with Holy Cross
Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Oklahoma State Troy Spratley during the third session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Recap | Iowa men's wrestlers Drake Ayala, Michael Caliendo advance to NCAA semifinals
More in Men's Wrestling
An official holds up Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala’s arm during the fourth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Ayala defeated Wisconsin Eric Barnet by decision, 3-2.
Drake Ayala continues Iowa wrestling's finalist streak, advances to NCAA title match
Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo wrestles Oklahoma State Izzak Olejnikduring the first session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday March 21, 2024
Iowa's men's wrestler Michael Caliendo earns All-American honors, advances to NCAA semifinals
Iowas 125-pound Drake Ayala exits the mat after defeating No. 30 Elijah Griffin of Cal Baptist during the first session of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Iowa's Drake Ayala highest seed remaining at 125 after Penn State's Braeden Davis, Purdue's Matt Ramos lose in NCAA quarterfinals
More in Men's Wrestling
Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo wrestles Cornell Julian Ramirez during the third session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Photos: Session three of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa State coaches Kevin Dresser, Brent Metcalf and Derek St. John react to action during a Cy-Hawk men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-14.
Big 12 heavyweight champion Yonger Bastida loses in NCAA quarterfinals to Michigan's Lucas Davison
Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Stanford Nico Provo during the second session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 21, 2024
Photos: Session two of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships
About the Contributors
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Isaac Elzinga is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass communication. This is his first year working at The Daily Iowan; he also works as a producer for 1600 ESPN a sports radio station in Cedar Rapids.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in