UI Health Care downtown campus leadership to step down

Deborah Berini will step down from her role at UI Health Care Downtown Campus on May 10.
Fatima Salinas, New Reporter
March 21, 2024
The+new+Iowa+Health+Care+sign+is+seen+during+a+Mercy+signage+changing+at+the+University+of+Iowa+Health+Care+Downtown+Campus+building+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+31.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett / The Daily Iowan
The new Iowa Health Care sign is seen during a Mercy signage changing at the University of Iowa Health Care Downtown Campus building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 31. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Just months into the University of Iowa’s acquisition of Mercy Iowa City, now known as the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center Downtown, administrative changes are underway. 

Deborah Berini, the interim chief administrative officer and chief integration officer at the UI Health Care downtown campus, announced they will be leaving their role on May 10.

Berini accepted a permanent role at SSM Health in St. Louis as president of the DePaul Hospital. 

She was appointed to the UI Health Care downtown campus when the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics took over Mercy on Jan. 31. Berini navigated the integration of management and staffing from Mercy into UIHC. She was paid a monthly salary of $65,000 through her contract. 

UIHC plans to search for a candidate to permanently fill Berini’s role.  

According to a release by UIHC, Emily Blomberg, chief operating officer for UI hospitals and clinics, said Berini helped make the transition smooth for both staff and patients.

UI Health Care has transitioned nearly 1,000 former Mercy employees. UIHC spent about $28 million in their bid to acquire Mercy including $23 million in salary and benefits for Mercy staff moving to UIHC. The sale was approved on Nov. 6, 2023. 
