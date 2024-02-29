USA Today names Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun Woman of the Year

Hawkeye women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun has been named USA Today’s Woman of the Year honoree for the state of Iowa.

This award is presented annually to 12 national recipients and one honoree per state who “use their voices and determination to push for change and equality, and even joy.”

Chun, a two-time Olympian, is the first head coach in Iowa women’s wrestling history. In their inaugural season, the Hawkeyes won the National Duals title and qualified 15 wrestlers for the national championships coming up on March 8-9. Chun served as an assistant coach on the women’s national team from 2017-21, helping the United States earn 17 World medals.

This year’s honorees include gymnast Aly Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist, director and actress Eva Longoria, and mental health first responder Cheryl Jacobs.

Previous collegiate head coach recipients include Oklahoma softball’s Patty Gasso, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, and Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer.

“They are our neighbors and role models. They use their voices for others, many overcoming immense challenges, to make change happen,” USA Today wrote in a release. “Simply put, they make us want to do better.”