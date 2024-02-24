The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 NCWWC Regionals

Sahithi Shankaiahgari, Photojournalist
February 24, 2024

The Iowa women’s wrestling team advanced all 15 wrestlers to the national championships and led the team race with 222 points during the NCWWC Regionals at Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola, Iowa. on Friday.

During the quarterfinals, twelve matches ended with technical falls, and all 15 wrestlers advanced to the semifinals. After the semifinals, 11 wrestlers advanced to the regional finals.

Six Hawkeyes earned individual regional championships. Iowa also walked away with five second-place finishes, two third-place crowns, and two in fourth-place.

The team will head to the NCWWC National Championships held at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 8-9.

2024_02_23_ncwwcregionals_SS_0001
Gallery22 Photos
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
A young fan walks down the stairs of Cowles Fieldhouse during the NCWWC Regionals in Indianola, Iowa, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes advanced all 15 wrestlers to the national championships and led the team race with 222 points.

