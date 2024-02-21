The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: Behind the scenes of Clark’s record breaking shot

University of Iowa athletics staff share their role in organizing and celebrating the moment Caitlin Clark became the leading NCAA women’s basketball scorer.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
February 21, 2024

When Caitlin Clark broke the all-time NCAA women’s basketball scoring record in front of a sold out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye arena, it wasn’t just a personal triumph, but a highly anticipated moment for Hawkeye fans and viewers of women’s basketball across the country. It was a moment the Iowa women’s basketball team had been preparing for, but beyond the players and coaches, other members of the University of Iowa athletics staff had been hard at work to prepare for the record breaking game.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Sabine Martin and Matt McGowan contributed to this episode.

About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
