Above the Fold: Behind the scenes of Clark’s record breaking shot

When Caitlin Clark broke the all-time NCAA women’s basketball scoring record in front of a sold out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye arena, it wasn’t just a personal triumph, but a highly anticipated moment for Hawkeye fans and viewers of women’s basketball across the country. It was a moment the Iowa women’s basketball team had been preparing for, but beyond the players and coaches, other members of the University of Iowa athletics staff had been hard at work to prepare for the record breaking game.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Sabine Martin and Matt McGowan contributed to this episode.