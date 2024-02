Many go searching for love on dating apps to varying degrees of success. Young adults in Iowa City share how they’ve utilized dating apps to find romantic partnerships or to start other types of relationships.

RELATED: Dating apps like Tinder and Hinge can benefit some individuals on campus, but is detrimental to others

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Caden Gantenbein contributed to this episode.