DITV Sports: Iowa’s Women’s Basketball Team Wins Thanks to Career Day by Stuelke
Entering the game as the number two team in the country, Iowa faced off against Penn State and cruised to a win with their sophomore forwards career day. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the Stuelke’s performance.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.