Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Penn State
Iowa women’s basketball's Hannah Stuelke sets new career-high against Penn State
Hannah Stuelke scores career-high 47 points in No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball’s 111-93 win over Penn State
UI students help design English, creative writing departmental merchandise
Iowa men’s basketball falls to Penn State after giving up second half lead
DITV Sports: Iowa’s Women’s Basketball Team Wins Thanks to Career Day by Stuelke

Entering the game as the number two team in the country, Iowa faced off against Penn State and cruised to a win with their sophomore forwards career day. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the Stuelke’s performance.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
February 9, 2024
About the Contributors
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
