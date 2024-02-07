The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: The Future Generation of Medicine prepares during uncertain times.

UI med students have a conversation with Congressional candidate, Christina Bohannah and Dr. Abbey Hardy-Fairbanks from Emma Goldman Clinic about reproductive healthcare.
Byline photo of Hannah Lipski
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
February 7, 2024
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.
