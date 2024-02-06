New era afoot for Iowa football

Iowa’s Seth Wallace, who was named assistant head coach on Jan. 16 and recently hired offensive coordinator Tim Lester enter a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Jan. 31 that former senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers Tim Lester will serve as the next offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. Before his move to Iowa City, Lester held the position of head coach at Western Michigan University for six seasons and served as quarterbacks coach for both Purdue and Syracuse before his head coach title at WMU.