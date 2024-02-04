The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball at Maryland
Photos: University of Iowa Dance Marathon 30
Feminist author Roxane Gay joins Emma Goldman fundraising event
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball sneaks by Maryland behind 38 from Caitlin Clark
Iowa City airport receives funding to install solar panels
Advertisement

Iowa gymnastics drops second consecutive competition in loss to Nebraska

The GymHawks fell, 196.500-195.725, on Sunday at Xtream Arena.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
February 4, 2024
Iowa+gymnast+Eva+Volpe+performs+on+the+beam+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+20+Iowa+and+No.+41+Southern+Utah+at+Xtream+Arena+in+Coralville+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+26%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Thunderbirds%2C+195.800+to+195.425.+Many+fans+dressed+up+for+Taylor+Swift+Day+at+the+meet.
Cody Blissett
Iowa gymnast Eva Volpe performs on the beam during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Many fans dressed up for Taylor Swift Day at the meet.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team dropped its second consecutive competition in a loss to Nebraska, 196.500-195.725, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday. 

The second meet without two-time All-American Adeline Kenlin due to her injury sustained two weeks ago saw a lot of underclassmen having to fill in big shoes. 

“When things like injuries happen, you have to switch your mindset, or you are going to lose your team,” Libby said. “I don’t remember the last time we had this many injuries to two key players on our team, but the thing that I love the most is the teaching, the learning, and the growing.”

The GymHawks started the competition with a vault score of 48.950. Second-year Karina Muñoz placed second in the event with a score of 9.850. First-year Alyse Karenbauer tied her career best on the apparatus with a 9.800.

 

 

Iowa used three scores of 9.800 or better to power the team to a total of 48.500 on bars. Second-year Gianna Masella and Muñoz each earned a 9.850 — tying for second place in the event. First-year Eva Volpe added to the total with a 9.825. 

 

 

The third rotation saw Iowa post a 48.925 on beam. Third-year Alexa Ebeling led the team with a 9.850. Fourth-year Aubrey Nick notched a season-high of 9.750 on the apparatus. Fourth-year Ella Castellanos and Muñoz each recorded a 9.725 — a career-best for the former. 

The GymHawks capped the afternoon off with their highest rotation score of 49.350 on floor. 

Second-years Emily Erb and Bailey Libby each recorded near-perfect scores for Iowa. Erb’s score of 9.950 earned her the event win along with setting a career best. Libby anchored the rotation with a 9.900, the second of her career. 

 

 

“We have athletes all over that are stepping up, and I am so proud of that,” head coach Larissa Libby said. “Can you imagine when we get everybody back how good we are going to be? Sometimes it’s really hard to be big-picture-thinking because my job is to win.”

Volpe continues to improve

After earning Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, Volpe continued her consistency against the Huskers. Volpe notched another career best in all-around with a 39.200, giving the GymHawks a boost with scores of 9.800 or better on bars and floor. 

“She is consistent with how she trains because she is consistent with wanting to learn and to get better,” Libby said. “She relies on her teammates and her coaches and does everything she can do to be the best. She is trying to be the best at everything.”

Big picture

Despite falling for the second-straight meet, Libby and her coaching staff have seen multiple new faces step up to the challenge in the absence of Kenlin. 

While losing is never the team’s goal, seeing underclassmen earn high scores in some of their first collegiate competitions is a good sign for the future. 

“I am just very proud of them, and maybe that’s not the right thing to be right now,” said Libby. “For right now, it’s what they need. My job is to keep the positivity behind them and make sure they know that I believe in them. 

“We are going to get this done,” Libby continued. “It’s going to take a little bit, and we might take some bruises along the way, but I still think they can be continually rising at the end.”

Up next

On Feb. 9, the Iowa women’s gymnastics team travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Grace and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch rest before running the 800-meter during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Iowa track and field posts PRs across the country
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball at Maryland
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball sneaks by Maryland behind 38 from Caitlin Clark
More in Women's Gymnastics
Iowas Karina Muñoz competes on beam during session two of the Big Ten gymnastics championship at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Michigan won the Big Ten women’s gymnastics title with a score of 198.000.
Iowa second-year gymnast Karina Muñoz builds off of impressive first-year campaign
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Iowa gymnastics squeezes by Southern Utah, 195.800-195.425
Iowa fans cheer for a t-shirt during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. 3,105 attendees came to watch the matchup. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Southern Utah
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in