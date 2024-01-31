The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City teen reported missing by police

Arali Agustin Sala, 16, was reported missing to police on Tuesday, and was reportedly last seen Sunday evening.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
January 31, 2024
Police+lights+are+seen+flashing+after+a+traffic+stop+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Iowa City police reported Iowa City resident Arali Agustin Sala, 16, as missing since Sunday in a press release Wednesday.

Sala was first reported missing to police on Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. but was last seen Sunday evening in the 2000 Block of Waterfront Drive at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park, according to the press release.


The release describes Sala as 5 feet tall and 109 pounds, black hair, dark brown eyes, and braces. She was last seen wearing a gray and green T-shirt with purple pants.

Police are asking the public for any information that could help locate Sala. Those with knowledge of Sala’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center.

ICPD public information officer Lee Hermiston told The Daily Iowan there was no more information available, and reiterated that ICPD was seeking information on Sala’s whereabouts.
