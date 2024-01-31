The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Mercy Iowa City begins new chapter as UI Health Care’s downtown campus
Iowa DPS releases statement defending its agents' actions in sports wagering investigation
Proposed Iowa bills could reduce advocacy for people experiencing homelessness
Iowa men's basketball's second-half comeback spoiled late against Indiana as Hawkeyes drop three of their last four contests
Reynolds pushes amended bill as hearing on AEA overhaul scheduled
Advertisement

DITV: Making the Book

A new controversial exhibit opened in the main library gallery all about art and literature.
Byline photo of Hannah Lipski
Hannah Lipski, DITV News Reporter
January 31, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: The University of Iowa Reopens Black’s Gold Grill
DITV: The University of Iowa Reopens Black’s Gold Grill
DITV: Newscast Fri Jan 26th, 2024
DITV Newscast Wed Jan 24th, 2024
More in DITV News
DITV: Iowa City holds open house for new Lead Reduction Program
DITV: Iowa City holds open house for new Lead Reduction Program
DITV: New Hampshire Primary Preview
DITV: New Hampshire Primary Preview
DITV: DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign
DITV: DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in