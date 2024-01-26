The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 5 Hawkeyes in search of bounce back, host Nebraska
Over 50 Iowa City high school students walk out of class to protest Israel-Hamas war
DITV: Iowa City holds open house for new Lead Reduction Program
Iowa City begins process to update comprehensive plan
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ammunition as a felon
Advertisement

State reports almost 17,000 students used vouchers for private school in 2023

Over a third of students who used vouchers this school year hadn’t attended private school previously.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
January 26, 2024
Iowa+Governor+Kim+Reynolds+talks+with+supporters+after+the+2023+Thanksgiving+Family+Forum+hosted+by+The+FAMiLY+Leader%2C+an+organization+dedicated+to+advancing+the+role+of+religious+values+in+government%2C+at+the+Marriott+hotel+in+downtown+Des+Moines+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+2023.+Ramaswamy+sat+with+his+son%2C+who+ran+onto+the+stage+earlier+in+the+event.+The+event+began+at+3%3A30+p.m.+with+a+round+table+discussion%2C+and+was+followed+by+meet-and-greet+events+with+each+of+the+candidates%2C+which+included+Vivek+Ramaswamy%2C+Ron+DeSantis%2C+and+Nikki+Haley.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks with supporters after the 2023 Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government, at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Ramaswamy sat with his son, who ran onto the stage earlier in the event. The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with each of the candidates, which included Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.

According to enrollment data released by the Iowa Department of Education on Friday, 16,757 students used Iowa’s new Educational Savings Accounts to pay for private school during the current school year.

The program passed in early 2023 after an expedited legislative consideration that took two weeks to pass due to opposition from both parties.

The program received almost 30,000 applications, according to a July news release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office. The legislation was introduced by Reynolds in January 2023 during her Condition of the State Address budgeted for 14,000 accounts.

At $7,635 per student, vouchers cost the state approximately $127.9 million. Under the law Iowa school districts would be given $1,205 for every private school student that attends private school within their district’s borders, however, schools would lose the $7,600 in per-pupil funding if students transfer to private school.

Approximately, 12.7 percent, or over 2,000 applicants previously attended public school with over a third, or 33.7 percent of applicants having never attended private school before.

Under the law, current public school students, kindergarten students, and private school families that make less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible.

Next year, private school students whose families make 400 percent or less of the federal poverty level will be eligible.

Once fully implemented in all of Iowa’s nonpublic schools, K-12 students would be eligible to receive the accounts, no matter their income level, and it is estimated to cost $345 million annually.

The state also saw a less than half-percent decrease in certified enrollment for Iowa’s public schools and a 7.4 percent increase in enrollment for private schools.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa’s Austin West runs up to perform a pole vault during day two of the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Minnesota Track and Field Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 14, 2022. West’s best pole vault recorded was four meters.
Press Box Banter: Track and Field with Austin West
Iowa’s Bailey Libby hugs head coach Larissa Libby during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Libby scored 9.875 on the floor. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Iowa gymnastics notebook | Gymhawks look to bounce back against Southern Utah
Activists gather outside the Iowa Memorial Union during a Young Americans for Freedom hosted event in the IMU’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.
IC Human Rights Commission calls for dismissal of charges against Chloe Cole protesters
More in Politics
Grassley, other lawmakers request investigation into rocky FAFSA rollout
Grassley, other lawmakers request investigation into rocky FAFSA rollout
Lawmakers stand over the Rotunda during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The Republicans hold the majority in both the house and the senate.
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings law violations
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Gov. Reynolds introduces bill to strengthen rules against foreign ownership of Iowa farmland
More in State Politics
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa lawmakers squabble over the definition of a woman
State Auditor Rob Sand speaks to the Iowa City community at Iowa City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Iowa lawmakers affirm support for Israel, pro-Palestine protesters call for ceasefire
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in