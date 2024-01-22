The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

USG, Campus Safety distributes drink covers and personal alarm devices to students

After purchasing 450 Nightcap drink covers last semester, UI’s USG partnered with Campus Safety to distribute free Nightcap covers and Birdie alarms to students.
Ella Knickerbocker, News Reporter
January 22, 2024
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Members of Undergraduate Student Government hand out nightcaps and birdies at Kautz Plaza in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The distribution was part of a larger collaboration with Campus Safety to encourage personal safety and awareness efforts within students.

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government collaborated with UI Campus Safety to distribute Nightcap covers and Birdie alarms to students on Monday afternoon.

After purchasing 450 Nightcap drink covers last October, UI third-year Madison Ross reached out to UI Campus Safety to see if they would collaborate on a project to provide complimentary safety measures to the student body.

USG aimed to distribute Nightcap drink covers and Birdie alarm devices to provide another safety resource, Mark Bullock, assistant vice president of Campus Safety, said.

Birdie alarms can be clipped onto backpacks, purses, or bags using a keychain and keyrings and have a loud siren and a flashing strobe light to deter attackers.

Students lined up at Kautz Plaza, located along the T. Anne Cleary Walkway, to pick up the personal alarms and Nightcap drink cover. Ross said some of the students were “missing class” to pick up the devices, indicating the high demand.

Campus police officer Alton Poole said one of the best things about the event was the collaboration with students. He said the students add credibility.

USG and Campus Safety are committed to providing resources both in and outside campus events after seeing the interest at the event on Monday.

“[It was] a good opportunity for the student body to meet with campus safety,” Jerad Nylin, a fourth-year criminology student, said of the event.

Following the Nightcap and Birdie event, there will be additional distribution for both Birdie alarms and Nightcap covers at the Campus Safety Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as long as supplies last.

Personal safety alarms will also be available for pick up during operating hours at the USG Government’s Office in the Iowa Memorial Union.
