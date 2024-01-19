The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: Iowa caucus roundup

Former President Donald Trump held a 30 point lead over his challengers in Iowa.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
January 19, 2024
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.

On a freezing Iowa night, former President Donald Trump demonstrated he still has a strong hold on the Republican Party, winning the endorsement of the state with 51 percent of the vote. The results from Monday resulted in Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspending their campaigns. However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley push on. 

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Liam Halawith, Roxy Ekberg, Alejandro Rojas and Natalie Miller contributed to this episode.
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
