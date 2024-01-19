Above the Fold: Iowa caucus roundup

On a freezing Iowa night, former President Donald Trump demonstrated he still has a strong hold on the Republican Party, winning the endorsement of the state with 51 percent of the vote. The results from Monday resulted in Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspending their campaigns. However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley push on.

