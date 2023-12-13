Where and when to watch Iowa take on Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez It Citrus Bowl

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 10-3 overall record and are coming off a 26-0 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. The Volunteers concluded their regular season with an 8-4 mark, most recently defeating Vanderbilt by 24 points. Tennessee leads the all-time series against Iowa, 2-1. The last meeting between the pair was also in a January bowl game in Florida. That 2015 matchup resulted in a 45-28 win for Tennessee.

Matchup: Iowa (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Scheduled game time: 12 p.m. Central Time

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Weather: 61 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: ABC

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Kayla Burton (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Tennessee -7.5 | O/U: 36.5