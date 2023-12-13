The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where and when to watch Iowa take on Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez It Citrus Bowl

Find out more on the Hawkeyes’ bowl matchup on Jan. 1, including start time, weather, announcers, and more.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 13, 2023
Fans+cheer+before+a+football+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+No.+2+Michigan+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+2%2C+2023.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
Fans cheer before a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 10-3 overall record and are coming off a 26-0 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. The Volunteers concluded their regular season with an 8-4 mark, most recently defeating Vanderbilt by 24 points. Tennessee leads the all-time series against Iowa, 2-1. The last meeting between the pair was also in a January bowl game in Florida. That 2015 matchup resulted in a 45-28 win for Tennessee.

Matchup: Iowa (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Scheduled game time: 12 p.m. Central Time

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Weather: 61 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: ABC

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Kayla Burton (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Tennessee -7.5 | O/U: 36.5
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
