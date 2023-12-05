Q&A | Iowa second-year distance runner Will Ryan talks music taste, goals after graduation

The Daily Iowan: What is your most memorable experience as a Hawkeye?

Will Ryan: It has to be my day at Stanford [University] during my freshman outdoor track season. I ran a big outdoor [5,000-meter race] personal best of 14:15. That same day, our women’s basketball team beat South Carolina to go to the national championship. And then, Max Murphy broke the [5,000-meter] school record that night.

Who is your inspiration?

I would say there are a lot of different types of inspiration that I pull from. Overall, I would say my mom and my dad. If I had to pick an athlete, it would be Kobe Bryant. I just love the way he approaches basketball and his killer mentality.

If you didn’t run, what do you think you would be doing?

If I wasn’t running, you’d find me playing basketball at a small college somewhere in Iowa or Minnesota or Wisconsin. I just always need to be doing a sport to be competitive.

What is your favorite pre-meet tradition?

My favorite thing that I like to do goes all the way back to high school. I went to Dowling Catholic [High School], so before every meet we would say a Hail Mary. I always like to say that in my head before races because it gets me in the right mindset to race in.

Do you have any go-to pump-up music?

My favorite pre-race music is the La La Land soundtrack if I want to be chill. My main mix is usually rock and roll like “Back in Black” because it’s super Iowa-themed.

What are you studying at Iowa?

Right now, I am studying human physiology on the pre-med track. My plan is to go to med school at the University of Iowa.

Do you have a favorite class you’ve taken so far?

It might be one I’m taking right now. I kind of like elementary psychology. I like learning how the brain works and the different tricks it can play on you.

What is your goal for after graduation?

Right now, my main goal is to be a doctor and make a difference that way. I just want to make a difference and help others whether that be in my career or working through Catholic charities. Whatever way I can make the world better is my end goal.