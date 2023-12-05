The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold impresses with two ranked wins to kick off collegiate career
Iowa men’s basketball’s Ben Krikke proving to be one of college basketball’s most underrated players
Iowa community college enrollment report reveals decrease in online enrollment
Advertisement

Iowa City’s Hilton Garden Inn welcomes the fun and festive Teddy Bear Room for the holiday season

Hundreds of teddy bears will fill one room at the Hilton Garden Inn this holiday season. Families are invited to come and enjoy this free and festive event.
Byline photo of Riley Dunn
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
December 5, 2023
Kenzie+Trana%2C+4%2C+plays+with+teddy+bears+at+the+Teddy+Bear+Room+at+the+Hilton+Garden+Inn+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Dec.+4%2C+2023.+Room+1105+at+the+Hilton+Garden+Inn+is+filled+with+hundreds+of+teddy+bears+for+the+holiday+season.+The+room+is+open+to+the+public+from+Nov.+26+through+Jan.+1+at+no+cost.
Emily Nyberg
Kenzie Trana, 4, plays with teddy bears at the Teddy Bear Room at the Hilton Garden Inn in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Room 1105 at the Hilton Garden Inn is filled with hundreds of teddy bears for the holiday season. The room is open to the public from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1 at no cost.

The Hilton Garden Inn is spreading holiday cheer this winter with a five-week event in which a room at the hotel will be filled with hundreds of teddy bears in different shapes, sizes, and styles. The Inn hosts this event every year as an introduction to the holiday season, and it hopes to continue to do so for a long time to come.

Katie Carpenter works as the director of special events for the Iowa City Downtown District, and she is one of the main promoters of the Teddy Bear Room.

“I was in here yesterday and two kids came into the room. The look on their faces when they saw all the lights and decorations was adorable. Their eyes just lit up in happiness at all the activity going on,” Carpenter said.

She also mentioned the fact that the room not only cheers up young kids but also the parents and grandparents who accompany them.

“Coming up to this room is completely free,” Carpenter explained. “It’s fun and it gives the kids something to do.”

Visitors can easily access the Teddy Bear Room by checking in at the front desk. There, they will give out a key card that provides access to the eleventh floor, where the teddy bears are located. There is a return bucket for the key cards after each visit ends.

While the hotel does not charge admission into the room, there is an option for visitors to donate money to the Domestic Violence Intervention Program through the purchase of one of the miniature teddy bear ornaments hanging from the room’s Christmas tree.
About the Contributors
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Riley Dunn is a first-year student at the Univeristy of Iowa majoring in English and Creative Writing and Journalism and Mass Communications. Prior to her time at the DI, Riley interned for Swimming World Magazine.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in