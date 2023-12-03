The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2023 Swim and Dive Hawkeye Invitational

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Sahithi Shankaiahgari
December 3, 2023

Iowa finished second in the swim and dive 2023 Hawkeye Invitational with 712 points following Nebraska’s first-place win with 784 points.

During the three-day invitational, Iowa competed against Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Coe College, Nebraska, Rutgers, New Mexico State, and Colorado State.

The Hawkeyes collected 15 Iowa top 10 all-time rankings this weekend, with Olivia Swalley contributing to eight of these rankings between individual events and relays, and Scarlet Martin contributing to six rankings.

“Overall, I was really impressed by our team effort, top to bottom. We have learned so much about our team at this midway point of the season,” Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt said.

Iowa travels to Ames for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk dual on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Grace Smith
Swimmers race in the 500 free during day one of three of the Hawkeye Invitational at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Iowa competed against Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Coe College, Nebraska, Rutgers, New Mexico State, and Colorado State. The Hawkeyes won the first day with 229 points with the Cornhuskers in second with 188 points.

© 2023 Student Publications, Inc.