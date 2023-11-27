The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Ceasefire called in Israel-Hamas War

A temporary truce was called in the Israel-Hamas War over the Thanksgiving holiday to allow for hostage exchanges and for international aid to enter the Gaza Strip.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
November 27, 2023
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
