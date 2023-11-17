Photos: Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum

Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis, participated in a round table discussion at the 2023 Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday.

The FAMiLY Leader is an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government. Their president, Bob Vander Plaats, moderated the discussion.

The candidates answered questions and discussed their family values, religion, and hopes for the future of America.

The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with Ramaswamy and DeSantis. Haley did not hold a meet-and-greet.

Throughout the evening, the candidates urged supporters to sign up to caucus and had their campaign staff pass out commit to caucus cards after the main event.