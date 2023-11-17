The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
November 17, 2023

Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis, participated in a round table discussion at the 2023 Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday.

The FAMiLY Leader is an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government. Their president, Bob Vander Plaats, moderated the discussion.

The candidates answered questions and discussed their family values, religion, and hopes for the future of America.

The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with Ramaswamy and DeSantis. Haley did not hold a meet-and-greet.

Throughout the evening, the candidates urged  supporters to sign up to caucus and had their campaign staff pass out commit to caucus cards after the main event.

9A7A0779
Gallery21 Photos
Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan
A member of Nikki Haley’s campaign teem stands outside the 2023 Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government, at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The event, moderated by the president of The FAMiLY Leader, Bob Vander Plaats, began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with each of the candidates, which included Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.

