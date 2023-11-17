Iowa men’s basketball scrapes by Arkansas State, 88-74, in game decided by defensive play

The Iowa men’s basketball team edged Arkansas State, 88-74, Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 3-1 on the season.

In spite of having more made free throws than field goals, and hitting just two three-pointers all game, the Hawkeyes’ impressive defensive effort held the Red Wolves at bay in a 14-point win.

The Hawkeyes started off with a bang, as second-year guard Dasonte Bowen swiped a swing pass and took the ball cross-court for an and-one layup to open the scoring. After another Bowen layup and a Ben Krikke mid-range jumper, Iowa found itself up. 7-0, less than two minutes into the contest.

Yet this advantage wouldn’t budge much further, as the Red Wolves dominated in the rebounding department, grabbing 11 boards in the opening eight minutes, including five of the offensive variety, leading to five second-chance points. Arkansas State also committed six turnovers during that span, but Iowa only managed nine points off the giveaways.

With 12 minutes to go in the half, Iowa got into the bonus, and used the designation to its advantage, scoring 18 points from the charity stripe to Arkansas States’ five.

Paired with this free-throw discrepancy was a stifling defense that generated six steals and seven blocks in the opening 20 minutes. Senior guards Tony Perkins and Krikke each had two swats during that span.

Led by Red Wolf junior guard Freddy Hicks’ 17 points, Arkansas State and its 46.2 percent three-point percentage kept the first half a close affair. That is until Iowa went on an 8-0 run, hitting six of seven field goals to take a 49-39 point lead at the half. That scoring burst was highlighted by a near 30-foot lob pass from Perkins to fellow senior forward Patrick McCaffery for a slam. The Hawkeyes were still outrebounded at the half, 25-16.

The opening score of the second half was a mirror-image of the first, as Bowen again scored an and-one coast-coast layup on his third steal of the game. That basket was the start of a 6-0 run for the Hawkeyes, who tallied three consecutive steals to open the half.

Then, both teams faced a scoring drought, as each failed to make a field goal for a span of three minutes. Iowa junior forward Payton Sandfort broke the ice with a second chance layup – his first field goal of the game.

With ten minutes to go in the second half, Iowa first-year forward Owen Freeman registered his third foul of the game, drawing an offensive whistle in the post. Subbing in for Freeman, Krikke who provided some instant offense with six points, before notching a third a foul of his own. He would still finish the contest as the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer with 25.

With two minutes to go, Arkansas State still found themselves down 10, and Iowa made just two more field goals before running out the clock to remain undefeated at home.