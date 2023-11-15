Photos: Iowa Board of Regents Nov. 15 meeting

CEDAR FALLS, IA — The Iowa Board of Regents met on Wednesday at the University of Northern Iowa.

The regents discussed a variety of issues, including campus public safety, UIHC’s development, ongoing or future construction projects, and a variety of university programs.

Roughly a dozen protestors formed outside and spoke about their frustrations with the idea of the regents defunding diversity, equity, and inclusion in Iowa’s public universities.

Some speakers would come to the meeting’s public comment to voice their frustrations to the regents.

The board of regents will meet again in Cedar Falls tomorrow, Nov. 16.