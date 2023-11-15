The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Students, UI programs respond to regents DEI study group ahead of board decision
'Double the Impact': The Iowa SWARM Collective announces donation-matching challenge
Student organization OutLaws marks 35 years supporting UI, IC LGBTQ+ community
Camping-themed pizza bar Scout’s Honor pitches its tent in Iowa City
UI’s Scanlan Center receives $10.4 million to increase mental health care professionals in pre-K-12 schools
Photos: Iowa Board of Regents Nov. 15 meeting

Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
November 15, 2023

CEDAR FALLS, IA — The Iowa Board of Regents met on Wednesday at the University of Northern Iowa.

The regents discussed a variety of issues, including campus public safety, UIHC’s development, ongoing or future construction projects, and a variety of university programs.

Roughly a dozen protestors formed outside and spoke about their frustrations with the idea of the regents defunding diversity, equity, and inclusion in Iowa’s public universities.

Some speakers would come to the meeting’s public comment to voice their frustrations to the regents.

The board of regents will meet again in Cedar Falls tomorrow, Nov. 16.

Cody Blissett
Iowa Board of Regents Member David Barker observes a presentation during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
