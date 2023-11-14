Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird leads challenge to Trump gag order

Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird, along with 18 other Republican state attorney generals, filed an amicus brief with the Washington, D.C., appeals court asking the court to strike the gag order on former President Donald Trump during his Washington trial regarding his interference in the 2020 election.

Bird co-led the amicus brief with West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, calling the gag order “unconstitutional” and emphasizing that the order prevents Trump from campaigning effectively, thus interfering with the 2024 election.

The Washington gag order was reinstated by federal judge Tanya Chutkan in late October after Trump continued to post on the social media platform Truth Social about special counsel Jack Smith and possible witnesses in the case.

The judge had previously put an order in place after the former President attacked court staff and potential witnesses in the case on Oct. 16. The judge stayed the order later that week after Trump’s legal team appealed the order to the appellate court.

The current order only pertains to comments regarding the case and court staff, according to a report by CBS news.

However, Bird argues that the order was over-broad and that the order will prohibit Trump from criticizing the prosecution, the court, and “even his primary opponents.”

“All Americans have the right to free speech, including presidential candidates like President Donald Trump,” Bird said. “That right is secured for every American in the Constitution, regardless of whether we agree with each other. Unconstitutionally restricting a political candidate’s free speech while they run for office is a dangerous precedent and a disservice to American voters.”