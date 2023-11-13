The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV: Theatre Arts Costume Shop

DITV reporter Hannah Lipski gives a backstage look into the magic of costumes for the five main stage productions.
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
November 13, 2023
