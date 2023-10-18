The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women's basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
DITV: The Iowa City Homeless Project, Founded by Student at Iowa

The Iowa City Homeless Project, founded and led by senior Jake Hurley, is aimed at helping the homeless in Iowa City.
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
October 18, 2023
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.
