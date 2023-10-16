Review | The ‘Frasier’ revival is a fun throw-back, but lacks substance

“Frasier,” the classic ‘90s sitcom spin-off of “Cheers,” returned on Paramount + with a new season, new characters — and new problems. The show’s first two episodes premiered on Oct. 12, with upcoming episodes airing weekly.

“Frasier” follows psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, as he moves back to his hometown of Seattle and starts a radio talk show. The revival follows Frasier as he returns to Boston to guest lecture at Harvard, and he ends up moving back full time to reconnect with his son.

The premiere of the sitcom reboot looked promising but fell short of the enjoyment conjured by the original series. While the show makes obvious references to the original series, it fails to build on these references for anything other than a quick punchline.

The character of Frasier recounts spending too much time at a particular bar in Boston, which I found to be a cheap reference to “Cheers.” Additionally, characters from the original are mentioned but not elaborated upon, making it at times feel like attending someone else’s family reunion.

As a revival, I think the show does a poor job of reflecting on the past show. The exposition is short, and it jumps very quickly into the action, not spending too much time on any one aspect.

It was at times hard to follow as the characters jump from one problem to another, with solutions seemingly appearing out of thin air. For example, when Frasier gives a talk at Harvard, he is instantly offered a job, moving the plot along in a somewhat forced way.

The new series also includes a laugh track, something obviously included to intentionally throwback to the original and give the show the feeling of the ‘90s, but ended up as a failed attempt to make up for a major lack of substance.

When it comes to the comedy aspect of the show, it lacked some of the charm and wit of the original show. There were certainly some clever lines, but it generally seemed forced. When Frasier’s friend from Harvard, Alan Cornwall, meets Frasier’s nephew, David, he immediately pokes fun at him in a cheap and unclever bit.

Overall, the reboot seems to lack direction. In many ways, it’s trying to be the original but is contradicted by a 30-year gap. While it is fun to see the characters later in life, a more well-rounded story could have served the show better.