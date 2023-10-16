The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Public Art in Iowa City

A new mural is painted in the middle of the Pedestrian Mall, along with other public art projects in Downtown Iowa City
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
October 16, 2023
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.
