The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Incumbents Laura Bergus and Pauline Taylor win Iowa City’s District A primary
PCP | Is Taylor Swift good or bad for the NFL?
Sister of sickle cell patients discusses importance of sickle cell awareness
Amish residents oppose construction materials to update existing JoCo road
Mayflower Residence Hall could be sold within month, realtor predicts
DITV Sports: Kenzie Roling’s Unique Journey to Playing Soccer at Iowa

The Iowa soccer team has had an incredible season up to this point and a major reason for their success is junior forward Kenzie Roling.
AJ Reisetter, Sports Reporter
October 11, 2023
