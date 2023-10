Herky the Hawk has been the University of Iowa mascot for 75 years. The peppy bird has become synonymous with Iowa. He’s on the sidelines at athletics games, but Herky also visits the children’s hospital, dances at weddings, and even visits funerals of Hawkeyes who have passed.

Hear from friends of Herky who have been present for big moments in the UI’s history, including the football game following 9/11 and the first Hawkeye Wave in 2017.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.