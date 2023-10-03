The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Big Ten Network to debut show following Iowa women’s basketball team’s Europe trip

Cameras followed the Hawkeyes to capture on and off-the-court moments, including a pizza-making class in Naples, sightseeing on the Amalfi Coast, ziplining in Croatia, and kayaking in the Adriatic Sea.
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+holds+up+a+trophy+during+a+welcome+home+event+for+the+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+team%E2%80%99s+NCAA+national+championship+runner-up+finish+outside+of+Hyatt+Regency+Hotel+in+Coralville+on+Monday%2C+April+3%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+were+welcomed+home+by+hundreds+of+fans+following+a+loss+to+LSU+in+the+title+game.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark holds up a trophy during a welcome home event for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s NCAA national championship runner-up finish outside of Hyatt Regency Hotel in Coralville on Monday, April 3, 2023. The Hawkeyes were welcomed home by hundreds of fans following a loss to LSU in the title game.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 3, 2023

Big Ten Network will debut “The B1G Trip: Iowa Women’s Basketball in Europe presented by DIRECTV on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

The B1G Trip will give Hawkeye fans a behind-the-scenes look into the 2023 national runner-up Iowa women’s basketball team’s 11-day tour of Italy and Croatia in August.

Cameras followed the team to capture on and off-the-court moments. Highlights include a pizza-making class in Naples, sightseeing on the Amalfi Coast, ziplining in Croatia, and kayaking in the Adriatic Sea. It also features a look at Caitlin Clark and Co. in game action as the Hawkeyes played their first three exhibition contests since the national championship in April.

Iowa dominated Italy’s Team Slammers, Croatia’s KK Tresnjevka 2009, and the Croatian All-Stars with a combined margin of victory of 203 points.

This is the third season of The B1G Trip, and the first season to feature a women’s team. Subsequent episodes will debut on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

“We think all Iowa fans, and women’s basketball fans across the country, will enjoy riding along on this amazing summer trip with the Hawkeyes,” B1G Network Vice President of Originals & Storytelling Bill Friedman said in a release. “Our crew filmed the team from their arrival in Naples through their departure in Dubrovnik, capturing unforgettable moments and the personalities that make this Hawkeyes team so unique.”
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
