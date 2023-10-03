Big Ten Network to debut show following Iowa women’s basketball team’s Europe trip

Big Ten Network will debut “The B1G Trip: Iowa Women’s Basketball in Europe“ presented by DIRECTV on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

The B1G Trip will give Hawkeye fans a behind-the-scenes look into the 2023 national runner-up Iowa women’s basketball team’s 11-day tour of Italy and Croatia in August.

Cameras followed the team to capture on and off-the-court moments. Highlights include a pizza-making class in Naples, sightseeing on the Amalfi Coast, ziplining in Croatia, and kayaking in the Adriatic Sea. It also features a look at Caitlin Clark and Co. in game action as the Hawkeyes played their first three exhibition contests since the national championship in April.

Iowa dominated Italy’s Team Slammers, Croatia’s KK Tresnjevka 2009, and the Croatian All-Stars with a combined margin of victory of 203 points.

This is the third season of The B1G Trip, and the first season to feature a women’s team. Subsequent episodes will debut on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

“We think all Iowa fans, and women’s basketball fans across the country, will enjoy riding along on this amazing summer trip with the Hawkeyes,” B1G Network Vice President of Originals & Storytelling Bill Friedman said in a release. “Our crew filmed the team from their arrival in Naples through their departure in Dubrovnik, capturing unforgettable moments and the personalities that make this Hawkeyes team so unique.”