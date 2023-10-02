Hawks in the NFL | Week 4

Former Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum returned to the Ravens starting lineup on Sunday, helping Lamar Jackson and Co. beat the Cleveland Browns, 28-3, on the road.

The 2022 25th overall pick has been absent from the field since spraining his ankle in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Linderbaum, 23, started all regular season games for the Ravens his rookie year, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team.

In other O-line news, Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Tristan Wirfs proved why he was one of the best left tackles in the game, helping his team win, 26-9, against the New Orleans Saints as he blocked the pass to allow quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw for three touchdowns.

Wirfs was drafted 13th overall in 2020 and has been one of the team’s best linemen since, playing a pivotal role in helping Tampa Bay win its first Super Bowl in 18 seasons.

Former Hawks Anthony Nelson and Kaevon Merriweather also showed up for the Bucs, each recording one solo tackle. Nelson and Merriweather are the Buccaneers’ second-string right linebacker and strong safety, respectively.

Nelson was drafted in fourth round of the 2019 draft to the Bucs and has recorded 97 total tackles in his career since then, joining Wirfs in the 2021 Super Bowl win.

Merriweather went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft after being named a first-team All-American for the Hawkeyes in 2022 but, after making the cut for the Bucs, has proven himself a solid backup in the team’s secondary.

Another quiet outing by the tight ends

Hawkeye tight ends and fan favorites George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson combined for just 33 yards on three total receptions in both players’ respective games.

Kittle, a seven-year veteran for the San Francisco 49ers, recorded one reception for nine yards in the Niners’ victory over the Cardinals, 35-16.

But he was utilized better in the rushing game, blocking for Christian McCaffrey to rush for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Hockenson, winner of the John Mackey and Ozzie Newsome awards as the top collegiate tight end while at Iowa, was targeted three times for two receptions and 24 yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers, 21-13.

And in the Seattle Seahawks’ 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday, tight end and former Hawkeye Noah Fant had just two receptions — but exploded for 63 receiving yards in the game, propelling the Seahawks to a 3-1 record.

No fly zone

Former Iowa safety Geno Stone was also all over the field on Sunday in the Ravens’ game, recording three total tackles, a pass deflection, and a 36-yard interception from Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Stone has quietly had the best season of his career so far, standing fifth in the team in tackles and leading the team in interceptions with two.

Former Hawkeye and current Bills safety Micah Hyde led the way against the Bills’ division foe and red-hot Miami Dolphins, capturing five solo tackles and one interception in the 48-20 win.

Amani making moves

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker had five tackles — including a key tackle for loss — in the Titans’ 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hooker is top 10 on the Titans in total tackles and is currently the only member of the Titans defense to record an interception. He is also second in the team with forced fumbles with one.