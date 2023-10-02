The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Mandi Remington running for IC City Council, advocates for affordable housing and child care

Iowa Health and Human Services to continue expansion of mental health infrastructure in settlement agreement

Photos: Iowa Sorority Bid Day 2023

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Advertisement

Hawks in the NFL | Week 4

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum returned to action this week.
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
October 2, 2023
Dec+11%2C+2022%3B+Pittsburgh%2C+Pennsylvania%2C+USA%3B++Baltimore+Ravens+center+Tyler+Linderbaum+%2864%29+in+pass+protection+at+the+line+of+scrimmage+against+the+Pittsburgh+Steelers+during+the+second+quarter+at+Acrisure+Stadium.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Charles+LeClaire-USA+TODAY+Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) in pass protection at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum returned to the Ravens starting lineup on Sunday, helping Lamar Jackson and Co. beat the Cleveland Browns, 28-3, on the road.

The 2022 25th overall pick has been absent from the field since spraining his ankle in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Linderbaum, 23, started all regular season games for the Ravens his rookie year, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team.

In other O-line news, Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Tristan Wirfs proved why he was one of the best left tackles in the game, helping his team win, 26-9, against the New Orleans Saints as he blocked the pass to allow quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw for three touchdowns.

Wirfs was drafted 13th overall in 2020 and has been one of the team’s best linemen since, playing a pivotal role in helping Tampa Bay win its first Super Bowl in 18 seasons.

Former Hawks Anthony Nelson and Kaevon Merriweather also showed up for the Bucs, each recording one solo tackle. Nelson and Merriweather are the Buccaneers’ second-string right linebacker and strong safety, respectively.

Nelson was drafted in fourth round of the 2019 draft to the Bucs and has recorded 97 total tackles in his career since then, joining Wirfs in the 2021 Super Bowl win.

Merriweather went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft after being named a first-team All-American for the Hawkeyes in 2022 but, after making the cut for the Bucs, has proven himself a solid backup in the team’s secondary.

Another quiet outing by the tight ends

Hawkeye tight ends and fan favorites George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson combined for just 33 yards on three total receptions in both players’ respective games.

Kittle, a seven-year veteran for the San Francisco 49ers, recorded one reception for nine yards in the Niners’ victory over the Cardinals, 35-16.

But he was utilized better in the rushing game, blocking for Christian McCaffrey to rush for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Hockenson, winner of the John Mackey and Ozzie Newsome awards as the top collegiate tight end while at Iowa, was targeted three times for two receptions and 24 yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers, 21-13.

And in the Seattle Seahawks’ 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday, tight end and former Hawkeye Noah Fant had just two receptions — but exploded for 63 receiving yards in the game, propelling the Seahawks to a 3-1 record.

No fly zone

Former Iowa safety Geno Stone was also all over the field on Sunday in the Ravens’ game, recording three total tackles, a pass deflection, and a 36-yard interception from Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Stone has quietly had the best season of his career so far, standing fifth in the team in tackles and leading the team in interceptions with two.

Former Hawkeye and current Bills safety Micah Hyde led the way against the Bills’ division foe and red-hot Miami Dolphins, capturing five solo tackles and one interception in the 48-20 win.

Amani making moves

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker had five tackles — including a key tackle for loss — in the Titans’ 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hooker is top 10 on the Titans in total tackles and is currently the only member of the Titans defense to record an interception. He is also second in the team with forced fumbles with one.
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz reacts to a play during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Ferentz met his performance objective of scoring more than 25 points in a game. His performance objective states he must average 25 points per game.
Grading Iowa football after 26-16 win over Michigan State
Iowa tight end Erick All runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. All had 67 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa tight end Erick All scores Hawkeyes' first TD of game
Iowa and Michigan State line up on the line of scrimmage during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football Week 5 Column | Hawkeyes earn morale-boosting win, but now have a completely different season outlook
More in Sports
Iowa guard Brock Harding tells the story of his tattoo to media during the 2023 Men’s Basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. Harding is a freshman point guard from Moline, Illinois.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery praises first-year players for their readiness, senses immediate impact
Iowa forward Ben Krikke dunks a basketball during the 2023 Men’s Basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. Krikke is a recent transfer from Valparaiso University where he averaged 19.4 points per game.
Iowa men’s basketball’s Even Brauns, Ben Krikke talk adjusting to Hawkeye offense, finding a “healthy” environment
Iowa guards Brock Harding and Davonte Bowen high-five during the 2023 Men’s Basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday Oct. 2, 2023.
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeye leaders emerging heading into 2023 season
About the Contributor
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in