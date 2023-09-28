Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan State on Saturday

Iowa football heads into its second conference game of the season on Saturday against Michigan State. In front of a soldout crowd all donned in black, the Hawkeyes will look to get back to a .500 record in Big Ten play. Iowa running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson are out for Saturday’s contest.
Matchup: Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
Scheduled game time: Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Central time
Weather: 72 degrees Fahrenheit
TV: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Betting information: LINE: Iowa -11.5 | O/U: 36.5