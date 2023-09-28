The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan State on Saturday

Find out more about the Hawkeyes’ prime-time matchup, including start time, weather, and announcers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 28, 2023
Iowa+linebacker+Jay+Higgins+tackles+Penn+State+wide+receiver+Kaden+Saunders+during+a+football+game+between+No.+24+Iowa+and+No.+7+Penn+State+at+Beaver+Stadium+in+State+College%2C+Pa.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.+
Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Io
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins tackles Penn State wide receiver Kaden Saunders during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Iowa football heads into its second conference game of the season on Saturday against Michigan State. In front of a soldout crowd all donned in black, the Hawkeyes will look to get back to a .500 record in Big Ten play. Iowa running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson are out for Saturday’s contest.

Matchup: Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Central time

Weather: 72 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -11.5 | O/U: 36.5
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
