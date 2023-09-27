UI to host ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, UI alum Mark Shapiro for live talk with Caitlin Clark

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and media executive Mark Shapiro will close the university’s Homecoming Parade next week with a live conversation with Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark.

The three will take part in a publicized conversation Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Old Capitol on the UI Pentacrest titled “Beyond the Game.” Smith will also host his ESPN sports debate show “First Take” on campus the morning of Oct. 6.

Shapiro is president of Endeavor, a media and talent management company, and president of TKO Group, a sports entertainment company that includes UFC and WWE. He has held previous positions at ESPN and Six Flags. He graduated from the UI in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

This past season, Clark led the Hawkeyes to their first national title game appearance and the squad’s most wins in a single season. Iowa advanced to the NCAA Championship after taking down unbeaten and top-ranked South Carolina in the Final Four behind Clark’s 41 points.

Clark and the Iowa women’s basketball team will play against DePaul on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. for the Crossover at Kinnick in Kinnick Stadium. The UI has already sold more than 45,000 tickets for the scrimmage and is on pace to be the most attended women’s basketball game of all time.