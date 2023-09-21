On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games

No. 24 Iowa @ No. 7 Penn State

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (11-7): Penn State – Adrian Clayborn, you’ve still got a uniform lying around?

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (6-12): Iowa – I said it on the podcast so I have to stick with it.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (9-9): Iowa – It would be a disrespect to Roy Higgins to say otherwise.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (11-7): Penn State – It’ll be closer than people think, but injuries will hinder the Hawks.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (11-7): Iowa – The great Kevin Garnett once said, “Anything is possible!!!!!!!”

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (9-9): Iowa – White Out, at night, is a bad combination.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-9): Penn State – Iowa keeps it close, but this offense isn’t ready for White Out conditions.

No. 15 Ole Miss @ No. 13 Alabama

McGowan: Ole Miss – Eli Manning tends to haunt the great ones. What a rebel, that guy.

Roering: Ole Miss – Worst Bama team in a long time.

Votzmeyer: Alabama – They always forget about Cooper Manning.

Worth: Ole Miss – Bama struggled against a high-powered offense this season.

Merrick: Alabama – We don’t see 3 mediocre games in a row for the Crimson Tide

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide will turn it around at some point, right? Right?

Brummond: Alabama – Don’t count out Nick Saban just yet.

No. 22 UCLA @ No. 11 Utah

McGowan: Utah – Utah. Clobbers. Los. Angeles.

Roering: Utah – The mascot’s name is cool.

Votzmeyer: Utah – The Utes’ stadium is a sight for sore eyes.

Worth: UCLA – The Bruins get the upset on the road.

Merrick: UCLA – Gotta back my new second-favorite Big Ten team.

Bohnenkamp: Utah – The battle of 3-0 teams for the last time in the PAC-12.

Brummond: Utah – The PAC-12 goes out with a bang this season.

No. 6 Ohio State @ No. 9 Notre Dame

McGowan: Ohio State – I would feel a bit guilty tailgating with Touchdown Jesus watching.

Roering: Ohio State – Notre Dame keeps it close.

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – My sister goes there. Hi Kiera!

Worth: Ohio State – “Swag like Ohio” – Lil B.

Merrick: Notre Dame – The Irish finally get lucky in a big-time matchup.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Buckeyes’ defense will be too good.

Brummond: Ohio State – The Big Ten super-conference is better than no conference.

No. 19 Colorado @ No. 10 Oregon

McGowan: Oregon – I’m just here for the Deion Sanders and Phil Knight postgame jersey swap.

Roering: Colorado – The universe just seems to be on Colorado’s side.

Votzmeyer: Colorado – They all doubted me in Week 1. Doubt me again.

Worth: Oregon – I once owned a pair of Deion Sanders’ Nike shoes in Oregon colors, so I’m very conflicted about this.

Merrick: Oregon – The Louis Vuitton luggage was enough for TCU but won’t get the Buffaloes a W in Eugene.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Ducks derail Coach Prime.

Brummond: I’m more than ready for this Colorado hype train to hit a roadblock.

No. 14 Oregon State @ No. 21 Washington State

McGowan: Oregon State – What do beavers have against running water?

Roering: Washington State – RIP PAC-12.

Votzmeyer: Washington State – Spencer Petras decommitted from Oregon State for a reason.

Worth: Washington State – The Cougars have a playmaker at QB.

Merrick: Oregon State – This OSU has the best chance of making the playoff.

Bohnenkamp: Washington State – Winner gets the PAC-2 title.

Brummond: Oregon State – The Battle of Nobody Wants Us.