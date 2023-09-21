The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa football’s Logan Jones stays humble amidst hard work

Johnson County EMT apprenticeship reports strong start

JoCo Supervisors raise income eligibility for child care program

Lima Younes sentenced to five years in prison for role in son, former UI student Ali Younes’ escape

Iowa SWARM Collective expands NIL opportunities to all Hawkeye student athletes

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 21, 2023
Western+Michigan+quarterback+Treyson+Bourguet+prepares+to+catch+a+snap+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+Western+Michigan+had+possession+of+the+ball+for+26+minutes+and+seven+seconds.
Grace Smith
Western Michigan quarterback Treyson Bourguet prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Western Michigan had possession of the ball for 26 minutes and seven seconds.

No. 24 Iowa @ No. 7 Penn State 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (11-7): Penn State – Adrian Clayborn, you’ve still got a uniform lying around?

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (6-12): Iowa – I said it on the podcast so I have to stick with it. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (9-9): Iowa – It would be a disrespect to Roy Higgins to say otherwise. 

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (11-7): Penn State – It’ll be closer than people think, but injuries will hinder the Hawks.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (11-7): Iowa – The great Kevin Garnett once said, “Anything is possible!!!!!!!”

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (9-9): Iowa – White Out, at night, is a bad combination. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-9): Penn State – Iowa keeps it close, but this offense isn’t ready for White Out conditions. 

No. 15 Ole Miss @ No. 13 Alabama 

McGowan: Ole Miss – Eli Manning tends to haunt the great ones. What a rebel, that guy. 

Roering: Ole Miss – Worst Bama team in a long time. 

Votzmeyer: Alabama – They always forget about Cooper Manning. 

Worth: Ole Miss – Bama struggled against a high-powered offense this season. 

Merrick: Alabama – We don’t see 3 mediocre games in a row for the Crimson Tide

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide will turn it around at some point, right? Right? 

Brummond: Alabama – Don’t count out Nick Saban just yet. 

No. 22 UCLA @ No. 11 Utah 

McGowan: Utah – Utah. Clobbers. Los. Angeles. 

Roering: Utah – The mascot’s name is cool. 

Votzmeyer: Utah – The Utes’ stadium is a sight for sore eyes. 

Worth: UCLA – The Bruins get the upset on the road. 

Merrick: UCLA – Gotta back my new second-favorite Big Ten team.

Bohnenkamp: Utah – The battle of 3-0 teams for the last time in the PAC-12. 

Brummond: Utah – The PAC-12 goes out with a bang this season. 

No. 6 Ohio State  @ No. 9 Notre Dame 

McGowan: Ohio State – I would feel a bit guilty tailgating with Touchdown Jesus watching. 

Roering: Ohio State – Notre Dame keeps it close. 

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – My sister goes there. Hi Kiera! 

Worth: Ohio State – “Swag like Ohio” – Lil B. 

Merrick: Notre Dame – The Irish finally get lucky in a big-time matchup.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Buckeyes’ defense will be too good. 

Brummond: Ohio State – The Big Ten super-conference is better than no conference. 

No. 19 Colorado @ No. 10 Oregon 

McGowan: Oregon – I’m just here for the Deion Sanders and Phil Knight postgame jersey swap. 

Roering: Colorado – The universe just seems to be on Colorado’s side. 

Votzmeyer: Colorado – They all doubted me in Week 1. Doubt me again. 

Worth: Oregon – I once owned a pair of Deion Sanders’ Nike shoes in Oregon colors, so I’m very conflicted about this. 

Merrick: Oregon – The Louis Vuitton luggage was enough for TCU but won’t get the Buffaloes a W in Eugene.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Ducks derail Coach Prime. 

Brummond: I’m more than ready for this Colorado hype train to hit a roadblock. 

No. 14 Oregon State @ No. 21 Washington State 

McGowan: Oregon State – What do beavers have against running water? 

Roering: Washington State – RIP  PAC-12. 

Votzmeyer: Washington State – Spencer Petras decommitted from Oregon State for a reason. 

Worth: Washington State – The Cougars have a playmaker at QB. 

Merrick: Oregon State – This OSU has the best chance of making the playoff. 

Bohnenkamp: Washington State – Winner gets the PAC-2 title. 

Brummond: Oregon State – The Battle of Nobody Wants Us.

