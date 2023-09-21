On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games

No. 24 Iowa @ No. 7 Penn State
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (11-7): Penn State – Adrian Clayborn, you’ve still got a uniform lying around?
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (6-12): Iowa – I said it on the podcast so I have to stick with it.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (9-9): Iowa – It would be a disrespect to Roy Higgins to say otherwise.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (11-7): Penn State – It’ll be closer than people think, but injuries will hinder the Hawks.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (11-7): Iowa – The great Kevin Garnett once said, “Anything is possible!!!!!!!”
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (9-9): Iowa – White Out, at night, is a bad combination.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-9): Penn State – Iowa keeps it close, but this offense isn’t ready for White Out conditions.
No. 15 Ole Miss @ No. 13 Alabama
McGowan: Ole Miss – Eli Manning tends to haunt the great ones. What a rebel, that guy.
Roering: Ole Miss – Worst Bama team in a long time.
Votzmeyer: Alabama – They always forget about Cooper Manning.
Worth: Ole Miss – Bama struggled against a high-powered offense this season.
Merrick: Alabama – We don’t see 3 mediocre games in a row for the Crimson Tide
Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide will turn it around at some point, right? Right?
Brummond: Alabama – Don’t count out Nick Saban just yet.
No. 22 UCLA @ No. 11 Utah
McGowan: Utah – Utah. Clobbers. Los. Angeles.
Roering: Utah – The mascot’s name is cool.
Votzmeyer: Utah – The Utes’ stadium is a sight for sore eyes.
Worth: UCLA – The Bruins get the upset on the road.
Merrick: UCLA – Gotta back my new second-favorite Big Ten team.
Bohnenkamp: Utah – The battle of 3-0 teams for the last time in the PAC-12.
Brummond: Utah – The PAC-12 goes out with a bang this season.
No. 6 Ohio State @ No. 9 Notre Dame
McGowan: Ohio State – I would feel a bit guilty tailgating with Touchdown Jesus watching.
Roering: Ohio State – Notre Dame keeps it close.
Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – My sister goes there. Hi Kiera!
Worth: Ohio State – “Swag like Ohio” – Lil B.
Merrick: Notre Dame – The Irish finally get lucky in a big-time matchup.
Bohnenkamp: Ohio State – The Buckeyes’ defense will be too good.
Brummond: Ohio State – The Big Ten super-conference is better than no conference.
No. 19 Colorado @ No. 10 Oregon
McGowan: Oregon – I’m just here for the Deion Sanders and Phil Knight postgame jersey swap.
Roering: Colorado – The universe just seems to be on Colorado’s side.
Votzmeyer: Colorado – They all doubted me in Week 1. Doubt me again.
Worth: Oregon – I once owned a pair of Deion Sanders’ Nike shoes in Oregon colors, so I’m very conflicted about this.
Merrick: Oregon – The Louis Vuitton luggage was enough for TCU but won’t get the Buffaloes a W in Eugene.
Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Ducks derail Coach Prime.
Brummond: I’m more than ready for this Colorado hype train to hit a roadblock.
No. 14 Oregon State @ No. 21 Washington State
McGowan: Oregon State – What do beavers have against running water?
Roering: Washington State – RIP PAC-12.
Votzmeyer: Washington State – Spencer Petras decommitted from Oregon State for a reason.
Worth: Washington State – The Cougars have a playmaker at QB.
Merrick: Oregon State – This OSU has the best chance of making the playoff.
Bohnenkamp: Washington State – Winner gets the PAC-2 title.
Brummond: Oregon State – The Battle of Nobody Wants Us.