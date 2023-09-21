Iowa women’s tennis looks to make a run for the national tournament

The Iowa women’s tennis team is looking to make a run for Nationals this season after missing out by just two spots last year.

The Hawkeyes ended the 2022 season with a modest 13-10 overall record and were 7-4 in the Big Ten. Iowa finished the season ranked No. 45.

Four Big Ten schools, including Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, and Wisconsin earned berths into the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament, the most programs the conference has sent to nationals since 2019.

With the addition of freshmen Jessica Matthews and Chelsea Bluestein, two highly rated recruits coming out of high school, and increased experience from veteran players, the Hawkeyes should be primed to make a strong run late in the season.

Matthews is coming into her freshman year with plenty of experience to begin with, playing in tournaments like the 2022 Wimbledon Junior Grand Slam and being named captain of the top tennis school in Great Britain.

Bluestein, a Naples, Florida, native and a five-star recruit coming out of high school, should also boost the team’s success this season.

More experienced players include lone senior Vipasha Mehra, who will be looking to have a solid season going into her final year. Mehra finished last season on a high note, beating the No. 39 doubles team in the nation and ending on a three-match win streak in doubles.

Another experienced player is junior Marisa Schmidt from Karlsruhe, Germany. After a big improvement from her freshman to sophomore year, Schmidt looks ready to make another big jump this year and help the Hawkeyes accomplish their goal.

“Obviously our team goal is to make the NCAAs this year. Last year we missed it by two spots, and I think it’s totally doable for us,” Schmidt said.

Sophomore Pia Kranholdt has similar goals to Schmidt.

“Since we missed out by two places it was pretty sad for us,” Kranholdt said. “That’s definitely one of my biggest goals for this season.”

Krandholdt came out of high school as one of the top tennis players from Germany and won multiple women’s open tournaments. She has the potential to take a big step this season for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s first tournament is on Sept. 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Bluestein and Matthews will make their collegiate debuts.

The Hawkeyes will then go to multiple tournaments across the nation, including the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina, the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California, and the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Hawkeyes will start their non-conference head-to-head matchups against Florida Atlantic on Jan. 12 and start conference play against Indiana on March 2.