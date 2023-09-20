The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Regents to vote on UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital NICU space expansion

UI requests $17 million to add 12 electric vehicles, expand Cambus Maintenance Facility

Photos: Fearing the future of treatment

IC passes zoning changes to increase affordable housing

Father and son duo build legacy at Wig & Pen

The UI requested approval for $17 million to modernize the maintenance facility built in 1973.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
September 20, 2023
Cambus+Personell+supervisor+Alyson+Holevoet+poses+for+a+portrait+on+March+10%2C+2022.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Cambus Personell supervisor Alyson Holevoet poses for a portrait on March 10, 2022.

The University of Iowa is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents to proceed with an estimated $17-18 million project to expand the Cambus Maintenance Facility and add 12 future electric vehicles projected for 2025. 

Funding for the project would come from federal grants and parking and transportation auxiliary reserves. 

The current Cambus Maintenance Facility was built in 1973 and is located south of the Pentacrest off of 517 S. Madison St. 

RELATED: Regents ask Iowa Legislature for $14.8 million appropriations bump

The facility houses all 35 Cambus buses overnight and maintains the Cambus and fleet vehicles. The modernization project would create dedicated vehicle maintenance spaces and add 12 future electric vehicles for 2025. 

In the expanded facility, all Cambus Maintenance Facility, the UI’s rental vehicle service Fleet Services, drivers and maintenance staff will be centralized in one place. 

Cambus Maintenance Facility staff have been located north of Kinnick Stadium at the West Campus Transportation Center, located at 840 Evashevski Drive., since 2012. The distance between the Transportation Center and the Maintenance Facility has created service delays in commute time. 
About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
