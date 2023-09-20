UI requests $17 million to add 12 electric vehicles, expand Cambus Maintenance Facility

The University of Iowa is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents to proceed with an estimated $17-18 million project to expand the Cambus Maintenance Facility and add 12 future electric vehicles projected for 2025.

Funding for the project would come from federal grants and parking and transportation auxiliary reserves.

The current Cambus Maintenance Facility was built in 1973 and is located south of the Pentacrest off of 517 S. Madison St.

The facility houses all 35 Cambus buses overnight and maintains the Cambus and fleet vehicles. The modernization project would create dedicated vehicle maintenance spaces and add 12 future electric vehicles for 2025.

In the expanded facility, all Cambus Maintenance Facility, the UI’s rental vehicle service Fleet Services, drivers and maintenance staff will be centralized in one place.

Cambus Maintenance Facility staff have been located north of Kinnick Stadium at the West Campus Transportation Center, located at 840 Evashevski Drive., since 2012. The distance between the Transportation Center and the Maintenance Facility has created service delays in commute time.