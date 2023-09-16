Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson listed as out for Saturday’s game against Western Michigan

Iowa starting running back Kaleb Johnson is listed as out for Saturday’s game against Western Michigan due to injury.

Jaz Patterson day ahead. Kaleb dealing with an ankle. https://t.co/Yig1zomQmW — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) September 16, 2023

Johnson started in each of the Hawkeyes’ last two contests, carrying the ball 34 times for 91 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore currently leads the Hawkeyes in rushing and turned heads with a 54-yard kickoff return in Week 1 against Utah State.

In Iowa’s matchup against Iowa State on Sept. 9, backup running back Jaziun Patterson led the team in yards with 86, including a 59-yard dash and a 4-yard TD run in the first half.

Iowa’s other running back is junior Leshon Williams, who Hawkeye running backs coach Ladell Betts called the leader of the group because of his experience. The Chicago native has 19 rushing yards on the season.

True freshman running back Kamari Moulton is also on the roster but has not seen any game action.

Another noteworthy item on the Iowa injury report is that quarterback Cade McNamara is no longer listed as questionable. The Michigan transfer was listed as questionable for Iowa’s past two games. McNamara told reporters Tuesday that this week was his first full week of practice.

The Hawkeyes take on Western Michigan at 2:40 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.