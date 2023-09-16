The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson listed as out for Saturday’s game against Western Michigan

The sophomore leads the Hawkeyes in rushing and is dealing with an ankle injury.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 16, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+carries+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+25%2C+2022.+The+Huskers+lead+the+Hawkeyes+at+halftime%2C+17-0.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes at halftime, 17-0. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa starting running back Kaleb Johnson is listed as out for Saturday’s game against Western Michigan due to injury. 

Johnson started in each of the Hawkeyes’ last two contests, carrying the ball 34 times for 91 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore currently leads the Hawkeyes in rushing and turned heads with a 54-yard kickoff return in Week 1 against Utah State. 

In Iowa’s matchup against Iowa State on Sept. 9, backup running back Jaziun Patterson led the team in yards with 86, including a 59-yard dash and a 4-yard TD run in the first half. 

Iowa’s other running back is junior Leshon Williams, who Hawkeye running backs coach Ladell Betts called the leader of the group because of his experience. The Chicago native has 19 rushing yards on the season. 

True freshman running back Kamari Moulton is also on the roster but has not seen any game action.

Another noteworthy item on the Iowa injury report is that quarterback Cade McNamara is no longer listed as questionable. The Michigan transfer was listed as questionable for Iowa’s past two games. McNamara told reporters Tuesday that this week was his first full week of practice. 

The Hawkeyes take on Western Michigan at 2:40 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium. 
