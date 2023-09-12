The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: Young workers organize Starbucks union

Employees share the conditions that led them to unionize and how they’ve found more power in their workplace through collective action.
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
September 12, 2023
Starbucks+employee+Luis+Aispuro+poses+for+a+portrait+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Sept.+7%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Starbucks employee Luis Aispuro poses for a portrait in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Workers at the Clinton Street Starbucks voted 25-0 in favor of unionizing in May because of issues with management. This was the largest unanimous union vote across Starbucks locations nationally.

Employees say it was easy to build consensus because of their shared experiences working chaotic shifts.

RELATED: Serving coffee in a collective: A look into Iowa’s first unionized Starbucks

Starbucks shift supervisor Abi Scheppmann said she had never been able to address problems with management in retail jobs before until she became part of a union. 

“Usually you just kind of just have to shut up and take it,” she said. “But it’s really cool being able to have a collective voice and see, especially some of the younger baristas, like experience standing up for themselves.”

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
