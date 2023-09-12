Above the Fold: Young workers organize Starbucks union

Workers at the Clinton Street Starbucks voted 25-0 in favor of unionizing in May because of issues with management. This was the largest unanimous union vote across Starbucks locations nationally.

Employees say it was easy to build consensus because of their shared experiences working chaotic shifts.

Starbucks shift supervisor Abi Scheppmann said she had never been able to address problems with management in retail jobs before until she became part of a union.

“Usually you just kind of just have to shut up and take it,” she said. “But it’s really cool being able to have a collective voice and see, especially some of the younger baristas, like experience standing up for themselves.”

