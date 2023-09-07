UI sees slight increase in total student enrollment this fall

The University of Iowa’s total student enrollment slightly increased this semester, according to a report released Thursday morning.

Total student enrollment rates increased by 27 students since the fall of 2022. The current total enrollment tops off at 30,042 students, comprised of:

22,130 undergraduate students

6,079 graduate students

1,833 professional students

Additionally, the UI has 1,410 postgraduate scholars this fall. About 44 percent of the UI’s students identify as male while about 55 percent identify as female.

According to the report, the incoming first-year class is the fourth-largest in school history with 5,064 students. The class also has the highest high school grade-point average in school history at 3.83. The class of 2026 had a 3.82 GPA.

UI President Barbara Wilson said in the release that the class of 2027 will be able to have unique opportunities and experiences as Hawkeyes.

“What they’ll find on campus are the three C’s: Comprehensive excellence across disciplines — from nonfiction writing, to neuroscience, to nursing; Creativity — we have enormously creative faculty and staff who will help students find their own inspiration to solve problems; and Community — this is a place where everyone loves and supports the University of Iowa,” Wilson said.

About 20 percent, 1,034 students, of the class of 2027 are first-generation students. 20 percent, 1,019 students, identify as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latinx/a/o, or two or more ethnicities, according to the report.

This is similar to the fall 2022 enrollment report, which saw 21 percent of the class of 2026 being first-generation students and 20 percent of students identifying as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latinx/a/o, or two or more ethnicities.

Sarah Hansen, UI vice president for student life, said in the release that the newest class is committed to the Hawkeye spirit.

“We will do all we can to help them succeed within and beyond the classroom. I’m excited to see all the ways they excel,” she said.

About 52 percent of the class, 2,657 students, are Iowa residents, while about 1 percent, 69 students, are international students. The class represents 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 45 U.S. states and territories including Washington, D.C., and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces, and 44 countries.

Brent Gage, associate vice president for enrollment management, stated that bringing the class of 2027 to the UI campus took “unprecedented levels of collaboration over the past 16 months.”

“Our admissions team has worked hand in hand with faculty, departments, and campus partners to engage with these students and their families through hundreds of programs that have been held on-campus, off-campus, and virtually,” he said in the release. “These efforts help to show students from Iowa, across the country, and around the world what an amazing experience is available to them at the University of Iowa.”