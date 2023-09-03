The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

FIJI sexual assault trial to change locations due to extensive media coverage

Iowa cornerback DeShaun Lee delivers in his Hawkeye debut against Utah State

Iowa football senior quarterback Cade McNamara makes Hawkeye debut in 24-14 win over Utah State

Iowa football starts the season strong with 24-14 win over Utah State.

Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s second TD of the day

Iowa field hockey remains undefeated with 2-0 record over New York road trip

The defense has pitched three shutouts in four games.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
September 3, 2023
Iowa+midfielder+Sofie+Stribos+drives+up+the+field+during+a+field+hockey+exhibition+match+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Grant+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Aug.+19%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+3-1%2C+at+their+first+home+game+of+the+season.
Cody Blissett
Iowa midfielder Sofie Stribos drives up the field during a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1, at their first home game of the season.

The seventh-ranked Iowa field hockey team stayed perfect with two victories against Fairfield and No. 19 Albany this weekend in Albany, New York. 

The Hawkeyes first took down the Fairfield Stags, 3-0, on Friday. It took just 16 seconds for Iowa to draw first blood when junior forward Annika Herbine found the back of the cage off of a rebound. 

Freshman midfielder Dionne van Aalsum kept the momentum going at the 16-minute mark for the Hawkeyes after finding their second goal off of a pass from fifth-year senior forward Sofie Stribos.

Van Aalsum shut the door on the Stags, notching her second goal of the game with one minute remaining in the fourth period. 

The Hawkeye defense continued to shine, posting its second shutout of the season. Sophomore goalie Mia Magnotta had an easy day, as both shots the Stags fired were off-goal — while the Hawkeye offense had a season-best 20 shots on goal in the afternoon. 

The Hawkeyes kept the momentum going into Sunday when they topped the Great Danes, 3-0.

Again, van Aalsum got on board for the Hawkeyes, this time finding the cage two minutes into the game. Less than two minutes later, she scored again off of an assist from Herbine. 

Van Aalsum’s performance marked her fourth multi-goal game in her four career collegiate games. The Netherlands product now has eight goals on the season — leading the team.

Junior Hillary Cox — who plays all ends of the field — found the first goal of her collegiate career after capitalizing on a penalty stroke at the 57-minute mark.

The Iowa offense saw only nine shots on goal but took advantage when an opportunity presented itself. But the Iowa defense was suffocating yet again against the Great Danes, allowing only seven shots on goal throughout the entire contest. 

Magnotta again went perfect for the Hawkeyes and got her fourth win of the early season. The Pennsylvania product has only allowed two goals in the year.

“[It was a] great team win against a very talented Albany team,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci told Hawkeye Sports. “When we stuck to the game plan, we were clinical. [There was] lots of growth this weekend. We are excited to get back home and play in front of the home crowd on Grant Field next weekend.”

Up next

The Iowa field hockey team will return home for its home debut at Grant Field this season. The Hawkeyes will play Sept. 8 and Sept. 10 against the Central Michigan Chippewas and the University of Massachusetts Lowell, respectively, with hopes of maintaining their perfect season.
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan covering the Iowa Heartlanders. Jake joined the DI during the summer of 2021. His major is journalism. 
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
