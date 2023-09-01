Pregame: Before The Kickoff- Iowa vs. Utah State

Tune into the Daily Iowan’s weekly Pregame show! Watch as the DITV Sports Staff break down the Iowa Hawkeyes, predict Iowa’s entire season matchup, scout the Utah State Aggies, and explain which players might have a breakout season this year!
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.