Scope Productions hosted a battle of the bands at the Iowa Memorial Union River Amphitheater on Wednesday.

Dozens of people showed up to listen to the live music and vote on their favorite at the end of the evening.

Between four local bands, the following were ranked first to last: Two Canes, Dirty Blonde, Fishbait, and Critical Mass.

Scope Productions Manager Cat Dooley thanked everyone for their support at the end of the night and said that the vote count was close between the four bands.