The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice

Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage

Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Advertisement

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

The historic theater signed an agreement with union workers earlier this month to avoid renegotiating contracts.
Sasha Evenko, News Reporter
August 31, 2023
The+Englert+Theatre+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+June+13%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
The Englert Theatre is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Unionized stagehands and theater staff at the Englert Theater in Iowa City signed an agreement with theater management to resolve a wage dispute on Aug. 18. It is the first dispute since employees unionized in fall 2022. 

A contract for unionized employees went into effect on June 1, and the first contract dispute was on June 15, said Keegan Huckfeldt, the Englert’s senior production manager. Huckfeldt serves as the theater’s primary representative regarding the union agreement and said the union had been attempting to get a contract since fall 2022.

Greg Wicklund, president of the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said problems arose in early June surrounding the contract.

The two parties were able to reach a memorandum of understanding over the course of this summer, which amended the original agreement. Wicklund said the memorandum was one of the best solutions for ending this dispute.

RELATED: Iowa City Starbucks employees on strike again, temporarily close location

“It was a really good thing that we were able to reach an MOU rather than some of the alternatives that could have been more contentious,” Wicklund said. “The union is hoping to foster a good relationship with the Englert Theatre. We don’t want to reopen a contract that we spent six months negotiating.”

Union concerns surrounding minimum wages have been an ongoing issue in the theater world. The Writers Guild of Hollywood is still on strike and has no intention of ending anytime soon. 

Huckfeldt said that Englert’s ultimate goal is to take care of their employees. 

“In the end, our goal is that we’re taking as best care of our employees as possible so we can keep providing the community access to art and artists access to a great place to work,” Huckfeldt said.
More to Discover
More in Downtown
Iowa City community member David Ricci hits a ball at the Mercer Park pickleball courts in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Ricci is a member of Pickleball Johnson County, an organization that encourages adults in Iowa City, North Liberty, and Coralville to get involved in the up-and-coming sport.
As pickleball grows in popularity, so do injuries for seniors
iStock
Iowa City police ask for public assistance in downtown assault investigation
The Iowa City Public Library is seen on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Bomb threat temporarily closes Iowa City Public Library
More in Latest News
Slater Residence Hall is seen in Iowa City on University of Iowa campus on August 29th 2023.
UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice
Carmen Gwenigale-Ogoli poses for a portrait on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Gwenigale-Ogoli is the current Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Iowa City Community School District. She is also the Director of Educators Rising, a curriculum for students to explore teaching as a profession.
Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
More in News
Photos: Active Fire at Advanced Technology Lab
A gavel is seen before a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position
OPN Architects project architect Josh Moe speaks at an Iowa City City Council meeting at City Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election
About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in