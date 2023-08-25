Iowa City High School sends students home because of total power loss

Iowa City High School released students early Friday morning after a total power loss at 8 a.m., according to an email sent to families from Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner.

The power loss was caused by a construction issue.

Power has been restored by Mid-American Energy after an on-site evaluation.

“This is isolated to City High School only. All other Iowa City Community School District schools will remain in session for the day,” Degner wrote.

Because of the outage and delay in restoring power, all City High students were released at 9:30 a.m. Buses were sent to the school, providing students a ride home.

Release of students is decided on a circumstantial basis, said Kristin Pedersen, director of community relations for ICCSD.

Pedersen said the heat, plus not knowing when power would be restored, was the reason for the closure. She added that students will not have to make up the day.

All extracurricular activities will remain on schedule.