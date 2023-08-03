Who is Dunkel Index & Why You Should Use it for Football Picks

Here is a look at who the Dunkel Index is and why you should use it in order to get some help with making football picks.

A Look at the Dunkel Index

It was Dick Dunkel, Sr., that started the family business in 1929, and it wasn’t a very big operation when things first got started. While most people tend to think of the Dunkel Index when it comes to the NFL, Dick Dunkel Sr. actually created it as a way to settle a college football dispute.

The original owner came up with a formula using data that was available to determine which was the best college football team at the time. It became an immediate hit, and the Dunkel Index was proven to be a successful way to rank and break down teams.

Dick Dunkel continued to craft these college football rankings by hand all the way into the 1970s, and people from all over the country trusted what he was putting together. The Dunkel Index was published in hundreds of newspapers throughout the country, and it became the best way to accurately rank college football teams.

While the model was created by Dick Dunkel, Sr., it was Dick Dunkel Jr and his brother Bob that really took things to the next level in 1972. The Dunkel brothers were able to add professional football and basketball to the Dunkel Index, and they were also able to do it through a computer program.

The Dunkel Index actually became a part of the BCS formula back in 1999, officially proving that this model works. When newspapers decided to go away from producing the Dunkel Index, a website was created, and that is how it is enjoyed today.

The Dunkel Index website is known throughout the world, especially when it comes to NFL picks and college football picks.

Reasons to Use the Dunkel Index

There are a number of reasons to use the Dunkel Index, and it won’t be hard to see the benefits after you start using it. One of the best reasons to use the Dunkel Index is because it’s easy, and we will cover that a bit more in the next section.

Another reason to use the Dunkel Index is that it is a proven model that just works for every single NFL game. This isn’t just someone sitting behind the computer and making random picks, but there is a proven model that is used every single time.