Who is Dunkel Index & Why You Should Use it for Football Picks

With the 2023 NFL season fast approaching, you might be interested in betting on the most popular professional sport in the United States. If you want some help by getting some free NFL picks, then you will want to check out the Dunkel Index.
You are also going to find some college football picks offered from the Dunkel Index, and there will be some help for other sporting events as well. Football season is the best time of year to start betting on sports, and it’s also the best time to check out the Dunkel Index.
If you have spent any time betting on sports or researching the industry, then you should know that there are plenty of services that help make some picks. It’s great to have some options out there, but you are going to find that none can compete with the Dunkel Index.
The Dunkel Index is getting close to celebrating 100 years in this industry, and it’s been providing a great service since that time. It might seem like a strange name when it comes to getting some NFL picks, but it’s definitely going to be worth it.
Here is a look at who the Dunkel Index is and why you should use it in order to get some help with making football picks.
A Look at the Dunkel Index
It was Dick Dunkel, Sr., that started the family business in 1929, and it wasn’t a very big operation when things first got started. While most people tend to think of the Dunkel Index when it comes to the NFL, Dick Dunkel Sr. actually created it as a way to settle a college football dispute.
The original owner came up with a formula using data that was available to determine which was the best college football team at the time. It became an immediate hit, and the Dunkel Index was proven to be a successful way to rank and break down teams.
Dick Dunkel continued to craft these college football rankings by hand all the way into the 1970s, and people from all over the country trusted what he was putting together. The Dunkel Index was published in hundreds of newspapers throughout the country, and it became the best way to accurately rank college football teams.
While the model was created by Dick Dunkel, Sr., it was Dick Dunkel Jr and his brother Bob that really took things to the next level in 1972. The Dunkel brothers were able to add professional football and basketball to the Dunkel Index, and they were also able to do it through a computer program.
The Dunkel Index actually became a part of the BCS formula back in 1999, officially proving that this model works. When newspapers decided to go away from producing the Dunkel Index, a website was created, and that is how it is enjoyed today.
The Dunkel Index website is known throughout the world, especially when it comes to NFL picks and college football picks.
Reasons to Use the Dunkel Index
There are a number of reasons to use the Dunkel Index, and it won’t be hard to see the benefits after you start using it. One of the best reasons to use the Dunkel Index is because it’s easy, and we will cover that a bit more in the next section.
Another reason to use the Dunkel Index is that it is a proven model that just works for every single NFL game. This isn’t just someone sitting behind the computer and making random picks, but there is a proven model that is used every single time.
The Dunkel Index is also completely free, and that’s something that you aren’t going to get from other of the top companies that are making picks. The Dunkel Index has always been a free service, and that’s a big reason why there is such a massive following.
You are also going to find some betting preview articles when you are browsing the Dunkel Index website, and those will provide more information about those picks. It shouldn’t take any time for you to trust the Dunkel Index, but reading the articles will give you even more peace of mind.
How to Use Dunkel Index
Now that you know some of the best reasons to use the Dunkel Index, you are probably curious to know how to use the Dunkel Index. You will be happy to know that it’s extremely easy to use and it won’t take you any time at all to figure it out.
The Dunkel Index is all housed online now, and you can just check out the website to find whatever you are looking for. All of the picks are organized by the sport or level that you are looking for, and there are going to be picks for every single game.
The Dunkel Index is going to recognize what the Vegas odds and lines are set as, but then it will also show you what it believes those lines can be. From there, you are going to see the Dunkel Index picks that are out there, and you will want to trust the information that is available to you.
That’s really all there is to it, and you are going to be getting winning picks for whatever sport you are looking for.
Get Started Today
The one nice thing about the Dunkel Index is that you are really able to get started utilizing the picks at any time. All you have to do is check out the Dunkel Index website, and you are going to see all of the football picks that you could ever want.
Not only does the Dunkel Index rank highest among competitors when it comes to football but this index is also used for all of the other major sports. Others have tried to come up with a new model that is able to compete with the Dunkel Index, but it’s just impossible to do.
With the football season coming soon, you simply have to check out the Dunkel Index to help get some football picks this Fall. There is a reason that the Dunkel Index has been around for nearly 100 years, and it just continues to make winning picks.