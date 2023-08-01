The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinne

Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner

Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event

RAGBRAI celebrates 50th anniversary

John Muriello, former UI professor, receives sentence for porn possession, drug distribution charges

Advertisement

Opinion | Social justice courses should be mandatory for UI students

Mandatory social justice classes would significantly improve the campus culture centered around diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Jordan Coates, Opinions Columnist
August 1, 2023
The+Old+Capitol+Building+is+seen+in+Iowa+City%2C+on+April+26%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
The Old Capitol Building is seen in Iowa City, on April 26, 2023.

Imagine a world where every individual is equipped with the knowledge and understanding to challenge and dismantle systemic discrimination.

Breaking down barriers starts with acknowledging differences and social justice courses already pave the way for empathy and diversity appreciation at the University of Iowa.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are the founding principles of the UI’s DEI program. The division’s main goal is to create an environment that actively disavows discrimination practices in higher education and reduces the harmful consequences of inequality in the outside world.

Unfortunately, the UI’s DEI division is unable to close the door completely to discrimination practices that trickle through the cracks.

According to the 2022 University of Iowa Campus Climate Survey, the majority of students who responded still feel that the university has a long way to go to eradicate the biases that negatively affect student’s mental health, work performance, and that allowed for the microaggressions that made some consider leaving the UI altogether.

According to scholar and educator Lee Anne Bell, “oppressive conditions become normalized through the actions of people going about their daily lives and often can’t be isolated to individual or institutional agents”.

The UI needs to improve its environment to make minority students feel safe and able to thrive. To begin this transformation, the university should begin to require mandatory social justice courses that promote tolerance and make these

The UI already requires students to take a course with a diversity and inclusion prerequisite to graduate, which is a step in the right direction. What the university should do now is require specific courses that focus on the history and present day state of oppression and marginalization in all facets of society, and how it affects those marginalized groups.

Discrimination is the result of large groups refusing to acknowledge the large disadvantages many peers face daily. Social justice courses promote empathy and appreciation for diversity which is the goal of the DEI department.

If one truly wants to address the topic of injustice at the UI, the first step should be to acknowledge differences such as race, ethnic heritage, class, age, gender, sexuality, ability, religion, and nationality. As Bell writes, “Without recognizing and valuing diversity, we cannot effectively address issues of injustice.”

For those who truly care about social justice or even about being a more understanding person, the journey of educating yourself on issues such as racism, classism, and accessibility can seem overwhelming and, in some cases, impossible. Learning about the ways that you participate in discriminatory practices and challenging your core beliefs is not for the weak.

Despite the real and valid difficulties involving educating yourself on social justice issues, having a professor who has dedicated a significant portion of their life to understanding social issues makes the heavy load increasingly lighter for those experiencing discrimination, and for those learning about it.

Courses such as SJUS:1001 Introduction to Social Justice and SJUS:2000 Theories of Social Justice are meant to orient students toward the major conceptual areas that constitute social justice. Hopefully, through students consuming concrete knowledge of various people’s histories, experiences, etc., the university could become a place of true equality and belonging for all.

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Columns
2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis interacts with attendees during “Joni’s Roast and Ride” a Republican-hosted event in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Opinion | What does woke even mean?
Opinion | The UI should reinstate its prison education program
Opinion | The UI should reinstate it's prison education program
The United States Supreme Court Building is seen on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Opinion | Post-affirmative action, funding public schools adequately is crucial
The University of Iowa Office of Student Financial Aid is seen at the Old Capitol Mall on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Opinion | Tuition increases at Iowa universities worsen unnecessary burdens on students
Protesters yell toward Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s mansion during an abortion-rights protest in Des Moines, Iowa, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. Thousands of protesters marched from Central Academy’s campus to Gov. Reynolds mansion on Terrace Hill.
Opinion | Keep politics away from people's bodies
Iowa Supreme Court Justices fold their hands while watching Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen deliver a speech during the 2023 State of the Judiciary at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Opinion | Affirmative action is necessary to racial equity
More in Opinions
Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara talks with teammates during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks to a crowd on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Linn County Fairgrounds. In the U.S. House of Representatives for Iowa, three out of four are Republican and Cruz hopes all four will be Republican for 2022.
Opinion | Flipping the narrative on climate change
Professor Pamela Bourjaily teaches her class on Wednesday, March 22. Bourjaily is teaching her students proper business writing. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Opinion | Don't fight AI in the classroom-adapt to it
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Guest Column | Keeping our promise to public education
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Opinion | The Student First Act had good intentions, but bad results
A pride flag is seen during the 2023 Pride Parade & Festival in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Opinion | Corporations should be standing for pride