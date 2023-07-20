Work Injuries Are on the Rise: How to Prevent Them

When you get dressed in the morning to go to work, you always expect it to be a normal day. You don’t think about the possibility of getting injured, and most of the time, you come back home without even a scratch. However, that doesn’t mean that something bad can never happen. In fact, everyone thinks it cannot happen to them until it does.

Work injuries are on the rise lately, which not only endangers employees but also puts employers at risk of getting sued. A lawsuit can be very costly – not to mention that it can also damage the reputation of your company. The good news is that these incidents can be prevented.

Here are a few ways to prevent workplace injuries:

1. Inspect the Equipment on a Regular Basis

Regular inspections of your equipment are crucial. If you own a business that involves the use of machinery and equipment, then it is your responsibility to make sure that everything is working correctly.

Malfunctioning equipment significantly increases injury risk. This is especially the case when you’re working in the construction industry. Equipment that doesn’t work correctly can not only cause injuries but may even lead to death.

So, make sure to check your equipment frequently to prevent anything tragic from happening.

2. Make Sure that Everyone Has Protection Equipment

One way to provide some extra protection is to give employees protection equipment. All your workers should be provided with some personal protection equipment that includes face protection, hard hats, ear muffs or earplugs, gloves, goggles, safety shoes, or others.

3. Instruct Workers to Not Skip Steps

Many employees are eager to finish a project and go on their lunch break or go home. As a result, they may skip certain steps, thinking it would save them time. However, this comes with risks, because accidents can happen when someone skips steps.

Ensure that all instructions are clear and that your employees know the dangers that come with skipping important steps.

4. Offer Safety Training

Businesses often do safety and wellness training to let all employees know what they should do at work and what behaviors they should avoid. Training is offered regularly, not only in order to ensure new workers understand the importance of safety, but also in order to remind older employees to stay safe.