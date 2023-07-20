The Rights of an Independent Contractor

With more and more people shifting to a work-from-home situation, the perks of becoming a remote worker are more alluring than ever. That being said, some people no longer want to offer their skills on a 9-to-5 basis. They want to have a bit of flexibility and get the opportunity of being called their own boss. Thus, they become independent contractors, functioning separately from the company that hired them.

But what are your rights as an independent contractor? How much of your job can you control, and how much power does your employer have over you? In this article, we will discuss your rights as an independent contractor so that you do not come across any surprises.

1. The Right to Work However You Want

When you work for someone else, like for a standard 9-to-5 job, the manager may or may not have a say as to how you do your job. For instance, they may require you to use a certain program when working, or following a series of steps. They may also provide further instructions regarding how they want you to perform that task.

When you are an independent contractor, things are different. Unless it is specified in the contract that you need to do your work in a certain way, you have the right to choose your style. As long as you give them results, they don’t have a say about how you get there.

2. The Right to Work from Wherever You Want

One of the reasons why independent contractors are on the rise is that they no longer have to show up at the office or cubicle. Unless it is specified in your contract that you need to show up for meetings or the project requires face-to-face presence, you can work from wherever you want.

For most independent contractors, this would be a home office. However, if you want to change your work point to a coffee shop or a beach in the Bahamas, the client has no say in that matter. As long as you give them results and respect their contract, they cannot tell you where you can or can’t do your job from.