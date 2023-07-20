Bicycle Accidents: Are the Roads Better for Cyclists or Not?

In 2021, a total of 961 cyclists died in accidents in the U.S. Cycling can be pretty dangerous, even for those who are very careful on the road. During the pandemic, more and more people picked up cycling as a travel option. Not only that, but large cities all around the world have been creating more pop-up bike lanes.

But despite the number of cyclists increasing and the number of bike lanes growing as well, many people in the bicycle community still have concerns regarding road safety. Worldwide, 41,000 cyclists still end up dying in road accidents every year.

Are roads better for cyclists today or not? Let’s find out.

Do Bike Lanes Make Roads Safer for Cyclists?

Implementing bike lanes is necessary given the increasing number of cyclists. People who ride bicycles as their main method of transportation can still be at risk of being involved in traffic-related crashes – therefore, adding bike lines reduces the likelihood of accidents and death. Furthermore, they can make the road a better place not only for cyclists but also for motor vehicle drivers.

Bicycle lanes have the power to decrease car crash frequency, calm traffic, add a barrier between pedestrians and motor traffic, encourage cyclists to refrain from cycling on the sidewalk, and promote cycling.

When pop-up bike lanes are made, they are usually done with temporary materials to create a space dedicated to cyclists and to segregate a particular traffic lane. However, the cycling infrastructure must be properly designed and implemented to make sure cyclists are not at risk of accidents and fatalities.

In many major cities in the U.S., traffic fatalities for cyclists reduced significantly once protected bike lanes were installed. For instance, deaths decreased by 75% in Portland, 40% in Denver, 60% in Seattle, and 50% in San Francisco.

How Cities Can Make Roads Better for Cyclists

Even though bike lanes have improved safety in many cities, some improvements can still be made because there are many accidents that involve cyclists. This means that the authorities have to think of ways to improve the roads.

Here are a few methods that cities can use to improve safety for people who ride bicycles:

1. Keeping an Eye on Bike Lanes

Existing bike lanes have reduced a lot of the danger associated with cycling. However, some lanes are still not that great, especially when they are filled with garbage, obstructions, and potholes.